Ashura security: Mobile phone service to shut down in Karachi for three days

KARACHI: A top Sindh official has said that cellular phone services will remain suspended in Karachi for three days as a security measure for Muharram procession.

Sindh Home Secretary Qazi Kabeer told Geo News that mobile phone service would be partially shut down from morning to night in Karachi and some parts of the province.

Apart from Karachi, phones will remain partially silent in Hyderbad, Nawabshah, Larkana, Khairpur, Benazirabad, and Jacobabad.

Mobile phone services are also likely to be suspended in many parts of the country on the ninth and tenth day of Muharram.