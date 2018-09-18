Tue September 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
The messiah and the leper

The messiah and the leper
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK
Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK
Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan

Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow
Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges

Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges
PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam
PM Imran’s decision to give nationality to Afghan refugees disappoints BNP Chief

PM Imran’s decision to give nationality to Afghan refugees disappoints BNP Chief

Sports

AFP
September 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Stokes, Hales charged with bringing game into disrepute: ECB

LONDON: Ben Stokes and Alex Hales have been charged with bringing the game into disrepute by the England and Wales Cricket Board following a late-night altercation last year.

The independent Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) was tasked with leading an internal disciplinary into last September´s incident after Stokes was found not guilty of affray following a trial last month.

The England pair will have to answer to two counts of breaching ECB Directive 3.3, which states: "No participant may conduct themself in a manner or do any act or omission at any time which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the ECB, the game of cricket or any cricketer or group of cricketers into disrepute."

The CDC has ruled that disciplinary panel hearings will be held in London on December 5 and 7.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Bat Signed By Pakistan’s Asia Cup Squad on Auction!!!

Bat Signed By Pakistan’s Asia Cup Squad on Auction!!!
Azhar Mahmood leaves Dubai for Pakistan due to death of nephew

Azhar Mahmood leaves Dubai for Pakistan due to death of nephew

World champ boxer Billy Joe Saunders apologizes after banter on female drug addict backfires

World champ boxer Billy Joe Saunders apologizes after banter on female drug addict backfires
Asia Cup 2018: Hong Kong win toss, put India into bat

Asia Cup 2018: Hong Kong win toss, put India into bat

Load More load more

Spotlight

Sadaf Kanwal's take on #MeToo stirs controversy

Sadaf Kanwal's take on #MeToo stirs controversy

Intellectuals ask govt to end class-based education system

Intellectuals ask govt to end class-based education system
Ranbir Kapoor still considers himself an average actor

Ranbir Kapoor still considers himself an average actor

World champ boxer Billy Joe Saunders apologizes after banter on female drug addict backfires

World champ boxer Billy Joe Saunders apologizes after banter on female drug addict backfires

Photos & Videos

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners
Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years

Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years
She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook