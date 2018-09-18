Tue September 18, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 18, 2018

Sarmad Khoosat's upcoming play to show the final hours of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's life

Pakistan’s esteemed actor and director Sarmad Khoosat is jumping on to another innovative project that exhibits the final hours of Pakistan’s former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

As per news reports, the famed TV director will be taking on the role of Bhutto himself in his play titled ‘No Time to Sleep’ which will be aired without any intervals.

The performance that will be live streamed for 24 hours straight with an online prologue that will begin on September 26th 2018 at 12:00 PM (PST) and will sviewers on the vexing ride of the final 24 hours of Bhutto’s life in the death cell.

The play presented by Justice Project Pakistan (JPP) in collaboration with Olomopolo Media and Highlight Arts will be displayed on World Day Against the Death Penalty falling on October 10th.

News reports citing the JPP executive director Sarah Belal stated: “For too long, executing states have shrouded this act of killing from the public, precisely because of how cruel, inhumane and degrading it can be. This performance is an attempt to take that hidden reality to the public, so they can know how the state takes a life. We are very excited to have someone of Sarmad’s stature present these stories that have remained untold for years.” 

