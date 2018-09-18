Ranbir Kapoor still considers himself an average actor

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor has had a rocky path before reaching the pinnacle of success in his career, but the actor even after multitudes of feats, still considers himself an ‘average’ actor.

The 35-year-old megastar amidst an interview with Hindustan Times revealed how his failures have played an essential role in defining his success as an actor.

“But failure teaches you a lot. It will slap you hard and you won’t even realise it,” he revealed.

The actor went on to talk about those who stand by you in your times of turmoil saying: “Be it your family, partner or friends — people who can keep you grounded and comfort you, besides giving you the confidence that it’s just a bend, and not the end.”

“I was born into a film family so I was aware of such things even while growing up. That’s why I don’t take success to my head and failure to my heart,” he added.

Ranbir went on to carry the modest streak saying: “I feel I am just an average actor and a below-average person, who just got great opportunities. Yes, I have confidence in myself that I can do something and that’s why I am successful. Otherwise, I am not saving the world.”