Ranbir Kapoor still considers himself an average actor

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor has had a rocky path before reaching the pinnacle of success in his career, but the actor even after multitudes of feats, still considers himself an ‘average’ actor.
The 35-year-old megastar amidst an interview with Hindustan Times revealed how his failures have played an essential role in defining his success as an actor.
“But failure teaches you a lot. It will slap you hard and you won’t even realise it,” he revealed.
The actor went on to talk about those who stand by you in your times of turmoil saying: “Be it your family, partner or friends — people who can keep you grounded and comfort you, besides giving you the confidence that it’s just a bend, and not the end.”
“I was born into a film family so I was aware of such things even while growing up. That’s why I don’t take success to my head and failure to my heart,” he added.
Ranbir went on to carry the modest streak saying: “I feel I am just an average actor and a below-average person, who just got great opportunities. Yes, I have confidence in myself that I can do something and that’s why I am successful. Otherwise, I am not saving the world.”
Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor has had a rocky path before reaching the pinnacle of success in his career, but the actor even after multitudes of feats, still considers himself an ‘average’ actor.
The 35-year-old megastar amidst an interview with Hindustan Times revealed how his failures have played an essential role in defining his success as an actor.
“But failure teaches you a lot. It will slap you hard and you won’t even realise it,” he revealed.
The actor went on to talk about those who stand by you in your times of turmoil saying: “Be it your family, partner or friends — people who can keep you grounded and comfort you, besides giving you the confidence that it’s just a bend, and not the end.”
“I was born into a film family so I was aware of such things even while growing up. That’s why I don’t take success to my head and failure to my heart,” he added.
Ranbir went on to carry the modest streak saying: “I feel I am just an average actor and a below-average person, who just got great opportunities. Yes, I have confidence in myself that I can do something and that’s why I am successful. Otherwise, I am not saving the world.”
Comments