Tue September 18, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 18, 2018

Share

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Bollywood’s power couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been going strong in their marriage with their adorable daughter Aaradhya in tow.

While Abhishek likes to remain tight-lipped on talking about romance, he recently in an interview opened up about his relationship with wife Ash.

The ‘Bol Bachchan’ star on working alongside wife shared:

“It’s the comfort level. I don’t have to forge a relationship, which most actors do with their co-stars. Also, I think I’ve done more films with Aishwarya than any other female co-star. She has always brought out the best in me. I am excited to get in front of the camera with her once again.”

The Bachchan couple will be seen coming together on screen after eight long years for Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Gulab Jamun’. Abhishek moving past his tiff with Anurag  worked with him in 'Manmarziyan' that is in theatres.  

The two have collaborated numerous times in the past in films like Raavan(2010), Guru (2007), Umrao Jaan (2006) and Kuch Na Kaho (2003), sharing great chemistry onscreen. 

