September 18, 2018
Money laundering: Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in London

Sindh’s governance woes

The fourth lion

Citizenship for Afghan refugees

Govt to present mini-budget today

CPEC projects should be transparent, in benefit of Pakistan: Japanese envoy

PPP criticises Imran’s decision to grant nationality to Bengali, Afghan immigrants

India test fires man-portable anti-tank missile

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

Edotco, Jazz cancel $940mln deal on approval delay

Web Desk
September 18, 2018

PM House car auction aimed at putting an end to colonial lavish living of ruling elite

The government's  plan to auction  expensive vehicles owned by the Prime Minister House may not bring  the amount of  money in its coffers as some officials have claimed or the PTI supporters  have expected it to do,  but it has a  symbolic value that could go a long way.

According to  Rasul Bakhsh Raees,  Professor of Political Science  at LUMS, the   move is   aimed at putting an end to  lavish colonial living of ruling elite.

Speaking on Geo's morning show Geo Pakistan, the professor said  the  government's plan is to discourage the lavish life style of the government functionaries that is maintained through people's money.

PM House  vehicles 

The government on Monday auctioned 61 vehicles owned by the Prime Minister House out of total 102 as part of Imran Khan's austerity drive.

PM House Administrator Major Asif told the media that the Federal Board of Revenue would determine the prices of the vehicles that failed to draw any bid.

He said the total price of 102 vehicle stands at over Rs1 billion 

He said no bomb-proof vehicle could draw bids during the auction.

The administrator, however, expressed the hope that the bomb-proof vehicles were expected to draw bid of over Rs16 crore each.

Out of total 27 luxury and bullet proof vehicles, 7 were sold during the auction.

 

