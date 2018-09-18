PM House car auction aimed at putting an end to colonial lavish living of ruling elite

The government's plan to auction expensive vehicles owned by the Prime Minister House may not bring the amount of money in its coffers as some officials have claimed or the PTI supporters have expected it to do, but it has a symbolic value that could go a long way.

According to Rasul Bakhsh Raees, Professor of Political Science at LUMS, the move is aimed at putting an end to lavish colonial living of ruling elite.

Speaking on Geo's morning show Geo Pakistan, the professor said the government's plan is to discourage the lavish life style of the government functionaries that is maintained through people's money.

PM House vehicles

The government on Monday auctioned 61 vehicles owned by the Prime Minister House out of total 102 as part of Imran Khan's austerity drive.

PM House Administrator Major Asif told the media that the Federal Board of Revenue would determine the prices of the vehicles that failed to draw any bid.

He said the total price of 102 vehicle stands at over Rs1 billion

He said no bomb-proof vehicle could draw bids during the auction.



The administrator, however, expressed the hope that the bomb-proof vehicles were expected to draw bid of over Rs16 crore each.

Out of total 27 luxury and bullet proof vehicles, 7 were sold during the auction.