South Korea´s Moon aarives in Pyongyang for summit with North

SEOUL: South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday arrived in Pyongyang for his third summit North Korean leader Kim Jong Un welcomed him at Pyongyang airport .

As per details, to welcome the South Korean president a large number of people lined the tarmac at Pyongyang´s international airport, holding North Korean flags and unification ones showing an undivided peninsula.

Both the leaders, accompanied by their wives, embraced after Moon walked down the steps of his aircraft.

Moon Jae-in would likely to seek to reboot stalled denuclearisation talks between North Korea and the United States.