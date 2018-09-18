Tue September 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan, UK partners against money laundering

Pakistan, UK partners against money laundering
Trump slaps tariffs on $200 bln in Chinese goods

Trump slaps tariffs on $200 bln in Chinese goods
Syria air defences intercept missiles targeting Latakia: state media

Syria air defences intercept missiles targeting Latakia: state media
Sindh unveils Rs1,144 bn budget for next nine months

Sindh unveils Rs1,144 bn budget for next nine months
ECC approves increase in gas prices

ECC approves increase in gas prices
Corruption biggest challenge: president

Corruption biggest challenge: president
Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK
ECC decision: Govt puts off bidding for LNG terminal land

ECC decision: Govt puts off bidding for LNG terminal land
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan

Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan

World

Web Desk
September 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

South Korea´s Moon aarives in Pyongyang for summit with North


SEOUL: South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday arrived in Pyongyang for his third summit North Korean leader Kim Jong Un welcomed him at Pyongyang airport .

As per details, to welcome the South Korean president a large  number of people lined the tarmac at Pyongyang´s international airport,  holding North Korean flags and unification ones showing an undivided peninsula.

Both the leaders, accompanied by their wives, embraced after Moon walked down the steps of his aircraft.

Moon Jae-in would likely to seek to reboot stalled denuclearisation talks between North Korea and the United States.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Trump slaps tariffs on $200 bln in Chinese goods

Trump slaps tariffs on $200 bln in Chinese goods
Syria air defences intercept missiles targeting Latakia: state media

Syria air defences intercept missiles targeting Latakia: state media
Japan´s Murakami snubs ´alternative´ Nobel prize

Japan´s Murakami snubs ´alternative´ Nobel prize
Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges

Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges
Load More load more

Spotlight

Wawrinka wobbles to winning start in St Petersburg

Wawrinka wobbles to winning start in St Petersburg
Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival

Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival
Muhammad Ali becomes first boxer to win fight despite diabetes

Muhammad Ali becomes first boxer to win fight despite diabetes

Sri Lanka out of Asia Cup after upset defeat from Afghanistan

Sri Lanka out of Asia Cup after upset defeat from Afghanistan

Photos & Videos

Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez

Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez
It's time we hand over the reins of the industry to women: Nawazuddin

It's time we hand over the reins of the industry to women: Nawazuddin

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Nazia Hassan's ex-husband receives warning from Zoheb for 'profiting off her name'

Nazia Hassan's ex-husband receives warning from Zoheb for 'profiting off her name'