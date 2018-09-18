Pakistani man arrested in UK said to be TDAP scam accused Farhan Junejo

LONDON: The National Crime Agency (NCA) of Britain on Monday said it had briefly arrested a Pakistani 'politically exposed person' and his wife over alleged money laundering.



According to media reports, arrested man identified as Farhan Junejo, 40, was a close aide to late PPP leader and named in the TDAP corruption scandal in addition to causing a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.

Junejo was said to be the former director to the ex-minister for industries and trade Makhdom Amin Faheem, allegedly transferred Rs250 million of corruption money through illegal means of hawala and hundi.

The FIA, in 2013, had found evidence of billions of rupees being transferred to accounts abroad, accusing the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) officials for the laundered money.

The NCA says the probe was supported by Pakistan’s National Accountability Bureau and the Federal Investigation Agency.

The couple was apprehended for not showing legitimate source of income of £8 million assets, who were released after interrogation.



Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shehzad Akbar while speaking in Geo News programme, “Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath” said the Pakistani person arrested in London was former public office holder in Pakistan, who fled to London from Pakistan and invested money in London.

Another media outlet reported that the accused Farhan Junejo was the front man of then federal commerce minister Makhdoom Amin Faheem (late).

As per report, he was a grade-18 government officer and he was appointed on deputation in the federal ministry of industries and trade, where he worked as director to the minister from 2009 to 2012.

It is pertinent to note that the development comes on the same day when the UK and Pakistan reached an agreement to work towards curbing money-laundering and repatriating assets stashed away by Pakistanis in the UK.

Pakistan and the UK have jointly announced a justice and accountability ‘initiative’ between the two countries aimed at repatriating “the looted wealth of the country”.