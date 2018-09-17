Mon September 17, 2018
PM Imran discusses money laundering, asset recovery issues with UK Home Secretary

To fix Pakistan, all Imran Khan needs is…

New Pakistan, old hurdles

ECC okays gas tariff hike

Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges

Imran Khan promises master plan for Karachi

61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

PTI govt is behaving like a retailer who has been handed the finance of a multinational company

Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 17, 2018

Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges

LONDON: The National Crime Agency (NCA) of Britain has arrested a Pakistani ‘politically exposed person’ and his wife over alleged money laundering. The couple was released after interrogation.

Sources said International Corruption Unit of the NCA arrested the Pakistani couple from Surrey country.

The couple was apprehended for not showing legitimate source of income of £8 million assets.

The Pakistani person, aged over 40 years and his wife aged more than 30 years, were released after interrogation. Further investigation was also underway.

Sources said Pakistani’s National Accountability Bureau and Federal Investigation Agency helped NCA in the investigation.

According to Geo News, the couple was arrested three days ago and the NCA kept them in custody for 36 hours before being released.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shehzad Akbar while speaking in Geo News programme, “Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath” said the Pakistani person arrested in London was former public office holder in Pakistan.

He fled to London from Pakistan and invested money in London.

Shehzad Akbar went on to say Pakistani government assisted NCA.

