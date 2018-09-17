Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan

After Punjab Governor House opened its doors for public on Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan stepped forth on Monday saying colonial rule has finally been demolished.

PM Khan said on his official Twitter handle that the last standing symbols of colonial rule have been eradicated as well after the government’s decision to open doors to all official buildings for the public.

“Finally the doors of the Lahore Governor House open to the people of Pakistan. Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down. Our nation will become invincible when our people own their govt,” read his tweet.

The decision of allowing the public inside the Punjab Governor House in Lahore was publicized by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar who announced that the state owned structure will remain open for public every Sunday from 10am to 6pm.

Apart from that, it was also decided by PM Khan that the PM House instead of getting used by him will be turned into a postgraduate institute.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided that he will not stay in the PM House and governors will not stay in Governor House to cut down on costs," announced Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood.