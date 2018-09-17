Overseas Pakistani donates £ 12, 000 to dams fund

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Overseas Pakistanis from (London, UK) Mr. & Mrs. M S Ahmad, have donated £12,000 for the construction of Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dam Fund.
They sent a cheque to the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar as donation, said a press release issued by the apex court here on Monday.
