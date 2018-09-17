Aamir follows suit after Shoaib Malik's no-beard look

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
After cricketer Shoaib Malik made fans swoon over his new look, fast bowler Muhammad Amir has joined the beard-free team as well with his fresh mien that has enticed a hefty number of people as well.
The 26-year-old cricket star following suit posted a video on his social media addressing the famed couple of Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza and paving way for #BreakTheBeard trend to kick in.
The international sports icon could be seen making a discontented expression with his previous stubble look that swiftly transcends into a neat French beard with trimmed hair.
"My new outswinger look to UK with love. And yes Begum jo bole woh hi hamesha right [Whatever the wife says is always right]”, read the video’s caption.
Earlier, 36-year-old Malik had also dedicated his new look to his wife Tennis champ Sania Mirza saying: “Begum jo bole woh right! [Whatever the wife says is right] This look is for you @MirzaSania and a surprise at the end for the little one. #summerlook #breakthebeard #asiacup.”
