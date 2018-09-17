Aamir follows suit after Shoaib Malik's no-beard look

After cricketer Shoaib Malik made fans swoon over his new look, fast bowler Muhammad Amir has joined the beard-free team as well with his fresh mien that has enticed a hefty number of people as well.



The 26-year-old cricket star following suit posted a video on his social media addressing the famed couple of Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza and paving way for #BreakTheBeard trend to kick in.

The international sports icon could be seen making a discontented expression with his previous stubble look that swiftly transcends into a neat French beard with trimmed hair.

"My new outswinger look to UK with love. And yes Begum jo bole woh hi hamesha right [Whatever the wife says is always right]”, read the video’s caption.

Earlier, 36-year-old Malik had also dedicated his new look to his wife Tennis champ Sania Mirza saying: “Begum jo bole woh right! [Whatever the wife says is right] This look is for you @MirzaSania and a surprise at the end for the little one. #summerlook #breakthebeard #asiacup.”



