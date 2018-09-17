Mon September 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Petroleum Division finds something fishy in Qatar LNG deal

Petroleum Division finds something fishy in Qatar LNG deal
Is Imran Khan a dreamer?

Is Imran Khan a dreamer?
New Pakistan, old hurdles

New Pakistan, old hurdles
Streamlining the EAC

Streamlining the EAC
UK takes corruption ‘very seriously’, Sajid Javid on question of Ishaq Dar

UK takes corruption ‘very seriously’, Sajid Javid on question of Ishaq Dar
Pakistan, UK discuss regional security, money laundering

Pakistan, UK discuss regional security, money laundering
To fix Pakistan, all Imran Khan needs is…

To fix Pakistan, all Imran Khan needs is…
WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

Auction of PM House luxury cars gets under way

Auction of PM House luxury cars gets under way
PPP MPA submits resolution against Kalabagh dam

PPP MPA submits resolution against Kalabagh dam

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PPP MPA submits resolution against Kalabagh dam

KARACHI: A resolution was submitted in Sindh Assembly on Monday, expressing "grave concern over announcement from some quarters of Punjab about the construction of Kalabagh Dam.”

The resolution, tabled by PPP’s MPA Nawazb Taimur Talpur, said that the people of Sindh irrespective of their political affiliation in the assembly and otherwise had opposed and negated the construction of Kalabagh dam more than once.

It reminded that KP and Balochistan assemblies also had rejected the controversial dam in the past.

“Now, which such announced designs, we feel insure and being affectees of dams and canals by upper riparians, we have suffered a lot, our crops are on decrease and poverty is on the rise,” the MPA wrote in his resolution.

The Kalabagh dam will ruin the agriculture and economy of Sindh and the Indus delta will vanish, sea will intrude, he continued.

It warned that any onward decision in this regard would be against three federating units – Sindh, KPK and Balochistan.

He alleged that the people of Sindh, who were against the Kalabagh dam, were being threatened of invoking Article 6 of the constitution. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Ali Muhammad Khan sworn-in as State Minister

Ali Muhammad Khan sworn-in as State Minister
UK takes corruption ‘very seriously’, Sajid Javid on question of Ishaq Dar

UK takes corruption ‘very seriously’, Sajid Javid on question of Ishaq Dar
ECC okays gas tariff hike

ECC okays gas tariff hike
Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar will return to Adiala as parole ends

Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar will return to Adiala as parole ends
Load More load more

Spotlight

Back home again with Haniya Aslam – II

Back home again with Haniya Aslam – II
Arjun Kapoor reveals he never wanted to become an actor

Arjun Kapoor reveals he never wanted to become an actor

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

I am scared of politics: Aamir Khan

I am scared of politics: Aamir Khan

Photos & Videos

Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez

Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez
It's time we hand over the reins of the industry to women: Nawazuddin

It's time we hand over the reins of the industry to women: Nawazuddin

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Nazia Hassan's ex-husband receives warning from Zoheb for 'profiting off her name'

Nazia Hassan's ex-husband receives warning from Zoheb for 'profiting off her name'