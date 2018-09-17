PPP MPA submits resolution against Kalabagh dam

KARACHI: A resolution was submitted in Sindh Assembly on Monday, expressing "grave concern over announcement from some quarters of Punjab about the construction of Kalabagh Dam.”

The resolution, tabled by PPP’s MPA Nawazb Taimur Talpur, said that the people of Sindh irrespective of their political affiliation in the assembly and otherwise had opposed and negated the construction of Kalabagh dam more than once.

It reminded that KP and Balochistan assemblies also had rejected the controversial dam in the past.

“Now, which such announced designs, we feel insure and being affectees of dams and canals by upper riparians, we have suffered a lot, our crops are on decrease and poverty is on the rise,” the MPA wrote in his resolution.

The Kalabagh dam will ruin the agriculture and economy of Sindh and the Indus delta will vanish, sea will intrude, he continued.

It warned that any onward decision in this regard would be against three federating units – Sindh, KPK and Balochistan.

He alleged that the people of Sindh, who were against the Kalabagh dam, were being threatened of invoking Article 6 of the constitution.