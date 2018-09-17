I am scared of politics: Aamir Khan

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan said Sunday he has no plans to join politics, Indian Express reported.

The 53-year-old actor said he is “scared” of the idea and believes he can be a better influence through his films.

“I don’t want to be a politician. I am not meant for that. I am a communicator. I am not interested in politics… I am also scared of politics. Who isn’t?

“So, I stay away. I am a creative person. Politics is not my thing. I want to entertain people. I feel I will be able to do more as a creative person than as a politician,” Aamir said during an event in Delhi.

The actor believes it is the lifestyle of the people which is responsible for the degradation of the environment.



“We need to give up cellphones, TV sets, give up watching movies, computers etc… the lifestyle is such that we are using so many resources. To survive we need to redevise our lifestyle.”

Aamir will next be seen in Thugs of Hindostan, which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

