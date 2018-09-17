Mon September 17, 2018
World

AFP
September 17, 2018

7 civilians killed in Yemen air strike: official

Sanaa -At least seven civilians have been killed in an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen, an official and rebel media reported Monday.

The strike hit a house in the Huran district of central Yemen´s Bayda province on Sunday, leaving one man, four women and two children dead, an official said.

Rebel-run news agency Saba put the number of deaths at 11.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the house had not been the intended target.

Yemen´s long-running conflict escalated in 2014 when Iran-backed Huthi rebels seized control of large areas including the capital Sanaa.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened the following year on the side of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi.

Nearly 10,000 people have since been killed and the country is teetering on the brink of famine. 

