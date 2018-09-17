Sri Lanka play Afghanistan in must-win Asia Cup match

ABU DHABI: Sri Lanka take on Afghanistan in the third match of Asia Cup 2018 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi today (Monday).

Sri Lanka will be hoping to beat Afghanistan to stay alive in the competition after their opening defeat against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh had defeated Sri Lanka by 137 runs.

Meanwhile, tenth-ranked Afghanistan who has had an impressive run in 2018 so far, will be looking to start the tournament on a winning note.

The match will start at 4:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

This year's Asia Cup features India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews (captain), Amila Aponso, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Niroshan Dickwella, Shehan Jayasuriya, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Kusal Mendis, Dilruwan Perera, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Kasun Rajitha, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Upul Tharanga

Afghanistan: Asghar Afghan (captain), Javed Ahmadi, Munir Ahmad, Yamin Ahmadzai, Aftab Alam, Ihsanullah, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Shahzad, Samiullah Shenwari, Sayed Shirzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran