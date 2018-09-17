Mon September 17, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 17, 2018

It's time we hand over the reins of the industry to women: Nawazuddin

Critically acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Manto’, has in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, shared his experience of working with female directors Nandita Das and Tannishtha Chatterjee in film 'Roam Rome Mein'.

"Debamitra Hassan, the director of another upcoming film, 'Motichoor Chaknachoor', is a lady too. And yes, working back-to-back with women directors has changed my perspective on the world, improved me not just as an actor but a human being too,” he stated.

Adding further, the ‘Gangs of Vasseypur’ said, "Well, creatively, both men and women are equal, but the male gaze is very different from the female gaze. And I’ve come to realise that it’s because of men that duniya mein aaj itna hungama hai, so much of violence. It’s time we put power in the hands of women; the world will become a better place."

“After working with women, mera nazariya badal gaya hai. I’ve come to believe that today our hope lies in women,” he added.

Moreover, the actor also admitted being anxious about reviews and feedback upon the release of ‘Manto’. 

"Reviews se bahut dar lagta hai. I was very nervous when I went with it to Cannes and it was unexpected but encouraging when reviews in publications like The Hollywood Reporter analysed the film and my performance in great detail."

Nawaz added, "Here, we are more focused on entertainment. We want films to make us laugh and cry while they are looking for films that make them think. Here everyone is a critic. A film and all the hard work we put in it, is dismissed with two stars. Isi liye to dar lagta hai."

‘Manto’ that chronicles the life of one of the most eminent writers of the sub-continent Saadat Hasan Manto is slated to release on September 21. 

