SC summons Punjab CM Buzdar, rejects police report in DPO transfer case

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan has summoned Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Secretary Establishment after rejecting a report submitted by IGP Kaleem Imam in a suo motu case relating to the transfer of a DPO in Pakpattan.



Hearing the case on Monday, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar asked the provincial police chief to remove his badge, saying the he had damaged the entire police force to save just one person.

The chief justice also ordered Chief Minister Buzdar, Ahsan Iqbal Jameel and Secretary Establishment to appear before the bench at 2pm today.

Reprimanding IGP, the top judge said that the apex court had reposed its trust in him before asking him to prepare a report about the transfer of DPO Pakpattan Rizwan Gondal.

“You have made the report with a mala fide intent. You will not be able to serve in the police if we recommend so,” Justice Nisar commented.

The chief justice than asked under what capacity the chief minister of Punjab had summoned police officials. “The report says all is well. Where is Ahsan Jameel Gujjar? He was asked to appear in the next hearing,” the chief justice said.

It is noted here that DPO Pakpattan Rizwan Gondal was transferred after he stopped the vehicle of Khawar Fareed Maneka in Pakpattan.

The apex court had taken suo motto notice of the incident and ordered a probe into political interference in the police.