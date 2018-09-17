Mon September 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan promises master plan for Karachi

Imran Khan promises master plan for Karachi
Is Imran Khan a dreamer?

Is Imran Khan a dreamer?
New Pakistan, old hurdles

New Pakistan, old hurdles
Streamlining the EAC

Streamlining the EAC
SC summons Punjab CM Buzdar, rejects police report in DPO transfer case

SC summons Punjab CM Buzdar, rejects police report in DPO transfer case
Sindh budget for remaining fiscal year to be unveiled today

Sindh budget for remaining fiscal year to be unveiled today
How to manage unmanageable Karachi

How to manage unmanageable Karachi
WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

PM House luxury cars being auction today

PM House luxury cars being auction today
UAE offers residency-visa for retired expats

UAE offers residency-visa for retired expats

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

SC summons Punjab CM Buzdar, rejects police report in DPO transfer case

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan has summoned Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Secretary Establishment after rejecting a report submitted by IGP Kaleem Imam in a suo motu case relating to the transfer of a DPO in Pakpattan.

Hearing the case on Monday, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar asked the provincial police chief to remove his badge, saying the he had damaged the entire police force to save just one person.

The chief justice also ordered Chief Minister Buzdar, Ahsan Iqbal Jameel and Secretary Establishment to appear before the bench at 2pm today.

Reprimanding IGP, the top judge said that the apex court had reposed its trust in him before asking him to prepare a report about the transfer of DPO Pakpattan Rizwan Gondal.

“You have made the report with a mala fide intent. You will not be able to serve in the police if we recommend so,” Justice Nisar commented.

The chief justice than asked under what capacity the chief minister of Punjab had summoned police officials. “The report says all is well. Where is Ahsan Jameel Gujjar? He was asked to appear in the next hearing,” the chief justice said.

It is noted here that DPO Pakpattan Rizwan Gondal was transferred after he stopped the vehicle of Khawar Fareed Maneka in Pakpattan.

The apex court had taken suo motto notice of the incident and ordered a probe into political interference in the police. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PM House luxury cars being auction today

PM House luxury cars being auction today
Is Imran Khan a dreamer?

Is Imran Khan a dreamer?
Pakistani student bags top position in Commonwealth essay competition

Pakistani student bags top position in Commonwealth essay competition

President Arif Alvi to address Parliament today

President Arif Alvi to address Parliament today
Load More load more

Spotlight

Back home again with Haniya Aslam – II

Back home again with Haniya Aslam – II
Robots to take over 52 percent labour market by 2025: study

Robots to take over 52 percent labour market by 2025: study
Udaari receives global recognition, BBC reports

Udaari receives global recognition, BBC reports
Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez

Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez

Photos & Videos

Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez

Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez
PM Imran's warm handshake with Sindh CM stirs hope for better future

PM Imran's warm handshake with Sindh CM stirs hope for better future

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance