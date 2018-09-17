Younis Khan’s mother hospitalized

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan HAS urged his fans and family to offer prayers for his mother who has been hospitalized.

The cricket great took to Twitter late Sunday night to share the news of his mother’s hospitalization.

“A request to all friends, family & fans to please keep my great mother in your duas. She is admitted in a hospital. May Allah swt grant her shifa ASAP. Ameen. Thank you ,” Younis Khan tweeted, sharing an adorable photo of his mother.

Khan’s former teammate Misbah ul Haq also responded to Khan’s appeal for duas by writing ‘Ameen’ on his Twitter handle.



