Sun September 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PM Imran says govt will construct Bhasha, Mohmand dams with public support

PM Imran says govt will construct Bhasha, Mohmand dams with public support
Fawad promises inquiry into controversial Punjab govt’s TV ad

Fawad promises inquiry into controversial Punjab govt’s TV ad
Pakistan IT exports create history

Pakistan IT exports create history

Two people fall ill in restaurant in poison attack city: UK police

Two people fall ill in restaurant in poison attack city: UK police
Mass brawl, stabbings in southeast English town: police

Mass brawl, stabbings in southeast English town: police
Two US basketball players stabbed in fight in Romania

Two US basketball players stabbed in fight in Romania
Prime Minister Imran promises master plan for Karachi

Prime Minister Imran promises master plan for Karachi
General Bajwa arrives in Beijing on three-day visit

General Bajwa arrives in Beijing on three-day visit
MQM-P delegation calls on PM Imran Khan in Karachi

MQM-P delegation calls on PM Imran Khan in Karachi
No cut in finance bill of CPEC: Khusro Bakhtiar

No cut in finance bill of CPEC: Khusro Bakhtiar

Sports

AFP
September 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Two US basketball players stabbed in fight in Romania

BUCHAREST: Two American basketball players have been stabbed in a fight in eastern Romania with one of them transferred to a hospital in Bucharest, local police said Sunday.

Darrell Bowie, 24, and Joseph McClain, 25, who signed for ACS Cuza Sport de Braila last month, were attacked in the city on Saturday night while out with several team-mates.

Both men were rushed to a local hospital where they underwent surgery.

The condition of Bowie, who suffered perforated wounds, was said to be "unpredictable" and he was airlifted to the capital for further treatment, a spokesman for the hospital in Braila told the Agerpres agency.

Police have opened an investigation and will study surveillance footage.

In 2011, 23-year-old Chauncey Hardy, who was playing for CSS Giurgiu at the time, died after he was attacked during an altercation at a nightclub.

His attacker was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2013.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Pakistan crush Hong Kong in Asia Cup

Pakistan crush Hong Kong in Asia Cup
Hamilton wins Singapore Grand Prix to increase title lead

Hamilton wins Singapore Grand Prix to increase title lead
Kenyan marathon master Kipchoge smashes world record

Kenyan marathon master Kipchoge smashes world record
Male tennis players punished more than women, report

Male tennis players punished more than women, report
Load More load more

Spotlight

2018 World IoT summit begins in Wuxi aims to boost technology

2018 World IoT summit begins in Wuxi aims to boost technology
Kenyan marathon master Kipchoge smashes world record

Kenyan marathon master Kipchoge smashes world record
´Green Book´ wins Toronto film festival audience prize

´Green Book´ wins Toronto film festival audience prize
Victoria Beckham debuts at home to celebrate decade in fashion

Victoria Beckham debuts at home to celebrate decade in fashion

Photos & Videos

PM Imran's warm handshake with Sindh CM stirs hope for better future

PM Imran's warm handshake with Sindh CM stirs hope for better future

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC