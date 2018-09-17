Two US basketball players stabbed in fight in Romania

BUCHAREST: Two American basketball players have been stabbed in a fight in eastern Romania with one of them transferred to a hospital in Bucharest, local police said Sunday.

Darrell Bowie, 24, and Joseph McClain, 25, who signed for ACS Cuza Sport de Braila last month, were attacked in the city on Saturday night while out with several team-mates.

Both men were rushed to a local hospital where they underwent surgery.

The condition of Bowie, who suffered perforated wounds, was said to be "unpredictable" and he was airlifted to the capital for further treatment, a spokesman for the hospital in Braila told the Agerpres agency.

Police have opened an investigation and will study surveillance footage.

In 2011, 23-year-old Chauncey Hardy, who was playing for CSS Giurgiu at the time, died after he was attacked during an altercation at a nightclub.

His attacker was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2013.