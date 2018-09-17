Sun September 16, 2018
PM Imran says govt will construct Bhasha, Mohmand dams with public support
September 17, 2018

Mass brawl, stabbings in southeast English town: police

LONDON: Several people have been taken to hospital with stab wounds after a reported mass brawl in a residential street in the southeastern English town of Luton on Sunday, police said.

Police and emergency services had rushed to the scene after receiving reports of an incident.

"Some people have been taken to hospital after reports of stab wounds," police said.

