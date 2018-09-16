Sun September 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Prime Minister Imran promises master plan for Karachi

Prime Minister Imran promises master plan for Karachi
CJP, Saad exchange harsh words

CJP, Saad exchange harsh words
Pakistan IT exports create history

Pakistan IT exports create history

A Marxist disowned by comrades

A Marxist disowned by comrades
Fawad promises inquiry into controversial Punjab govt’s TV ad

Fawad promises inquiry into controversial Punjab govt’s TV ad
NAB moves SC against IHC order to take up Sharifs’ pleas

NAB moves SC against IHC order to take up Sharifs’ pleas
Opposing dam can be treason: CJP

Opposing dam can be treason: CJP
General Bajwa arrives in Beijing on three-day visit

General Bajwa arrives in Beijing on three-day visit
MQM-P delegation calls on PM Imran Khan in Karachi

MQM-P delegation calls on PM Imran Khan in Karachi
No cut in finance bill of CPEC: Khusro Bakhtiar

No cut in finance bill of CPEC: Khusro Bakhtiar

Entertainment

AFP
September 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

´Green Book´ wins Toronto film festival audience prize

TORONTO, Canada: Peter Farrelly´s "Green Book," starring Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen, won the Toronto International Film Festival audience prize on Sunday, giving it a lead in the race for Oscar glory.

The film follows a working-class Italian-American bouncer who takes a job chauffeuring an African-American classical pianist through the US South in the 1960s, because it is too dangerous to travel alone.

"I´m still reeling from the response to the film (in Toronto) so this is incredible," Farrelly said in a statement.

"This win is beyond my wildest dreams."

The film beat out Alfonso Cuaron "Roma" (second runner up) and Barry Jenkins´s "If Beale Street Could Talk" (first runner up) for the festival´s top prize.

Based on a true story, the film tells of Don Shirley (Ali), the well-dressed son of a Jamaican immigrant family who carries himself with the confidence of a prince, and speaks perfect English but is, according to a write-up by festival organizers, "not built for the brutal bigotry of his time."

So he hires street-fighting loud-mouthed Tony "Lip" Vallelonga (Mortensen) to accompany him on his journey, guided by the Negro Motorist Green Book to safe hotels and restaurants in the segregated South.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Selena Gomez is looking to follow her Bollywood dreams!

Selena Gomez is looking to follow her Bollywood dreams!

Eva zu Beck explores Pakistan's undiscovered beauty

Eva zu Beck explores Pakistan's undiscovered beauty

Sexual harassment is a grey area: Radhika Apte

Sexual harassment is a grey area: Radhika Apte

Film making to be made profit earning industry: Fawad

Film making to be made profit earning industry: Fawad
Load More load more

Spotlight

2018 World IoT summit begins in Wuxi aims to boost technology

2018 World IoT summit begins in Wuxi aims to boost technology
Kenyan marathon master Kipchoge smashes world record

Kenyan marathon master Kipchoge smashes world record
´Green Book´ wins Toronto film festival audience prize

´Green Book´ wins Toronto film festival audience prize
Victoria Beckham debuts at home to celebrate decade in fashion

Victoria Beckham debuts at home to celebrate decade in fashion

Photos & Videos

PM Imran's warm handshake with Sindh CM stirs hope for better future

PM Imran's warm handshake with Sindh CM stirs hope for better future

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC