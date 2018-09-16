Former Chief Justice donates Rs. 0.4 million to Dam Fund

ISLAMABAD: Former Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Retired Irshad Hassan Khan on Sunday called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

During meeting, Former Chief Justice presented a cheque of Rs. 0.4 million as donation to Supreme Court of Pakistan Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dam Fund, said a press release.