Former Chief Justice donates Rs. 0.4 million to Dam Fund

ISLAMABAD: Former Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Retired Irshad Hassan Khan on Sunday called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.
During meeting, Former Chief Justice presented a cheque of Rs. 0.4 million as donation to Supreme Court of Pakistan Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dam Fund, said a press release.
