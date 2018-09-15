Justin Bieber, Haily Baldwin may secretly be married already!

Only two months after getting engaged, famed American singer Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin have secretly tied the knot, People.com reported.

According to sources, the singer 24, and the model, 21 got married on Thursday in New York City.

“They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone,” a source close to the couple told the publication.

A religious source further revealed that the couple was legally married at the courthouse and are soon going to have a religious ceremony and celebration with family and friends soon.

“They’re going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love,” it said.

It has been reportedly said that Justin and Hailey were seen walking into a courthouse on Thursday where marriage licenses are issued.

Rumour mills suggest that the couple appeared to be extremely emotional with Bieber telling Baldwin, “I can’t wait to marry you, baby.”

News of the couple dating each other again started surfacing earlier in July, shortly after which they confirmed getting engaged to each other.