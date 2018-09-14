Fri September 14, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 14, 2018

Manto's grandson hits back at Indian newspaper for reporting 'fake comments' of his mother

After news of Saadat Hasan Manto’s daughters traveling to India had taken over headlines after an Indian media report, the family of the legendary writer has shot back at the publication for misquoting them.

According to Mohammad Farooq, the grandson of the iconic Pakistani author, his mother, Manto’s daughter Nuzhat had given no comments to the Indian media publication DNA.

Farooq revealed on Twitter: “False news, no comments have been given by my mother to @dna as alleged by the article. If you want confirm from me.”

He went on further questioning the media outlet saying: “Faking comments from Manto’s daughter and you would get away with this?”

Moreover he urged that action be taken against the allegedly forged comments in the story saying: “Kindly take down the comment you have attributed to my mother Nuzhat. Issue a clarification or take-down the article.”

While the comments posted by the publication were marked scam by Farooq, he went on to clarify that the news of his mother travelling to India for the film screening is correct. 

Earlier today, news had widely circulated of the sisters crossing the Wagah border to attend the premier of their deceased father’s biopic directed by Nandita Das.

