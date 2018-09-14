Fri September 14, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 14, 2018

Justin Bieber's manager thought the singer would die of an overdose

Pop sensation Justin Bieber’s manager had been fretting about the singer dying in his sleep back in 2014 when the singer’s stars had appeared to be hexed.

According to reports by Daily Mail, the 24-year-old singer’s manager Scooter Braun expressed his earlier terrors of losing him when he was going through a rough patch back in 2014, leading him to believe the singer would wake up dead one morning.

“There was a time when I was worried every night that I was going to lose him. I thought he was going to die. I thought he was going to sleep one night and that he would have so much toxins in his system that he would not wake up the next morning,” he stated.

Braun had gone on to mention that he had urged the 'Baby' singer to pause his career to focus on his failing health.

“He used to yell and scream at me, and he wanted to put music out. He wanted to go on tour but I thought if he did that, he would die. So, I just refused,” he added.

Talking about the shift in the singer’s attitude after a period of self-reflection, Braun stated: I think he made a conscious choice for himself to change. For a year and a half, I failed miserably trying to help him, because he didn’t change. It wasn’t until one day he woke up and said, ‘Hey I need to talk to you, I don’t want to be that person anymore.'

Furthermore the 37-year-old manager revealed: “Justin used to complain. He used to fight it and that’s when he got into a dark place. But when he accepted his responsibility and took a hard look at himself and not what everyone was doing, that’s when he owned it and he decided to get healthy.”

