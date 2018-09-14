Fri September 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz's body brought Jati Umra amid tears

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz's body brought Jati Umra amid tears
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Farooq Sattar quits MQM-P Rabita body

Farooq Sattar quits MQM-P Rabita body
Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body
Emotional tribute to 'mother of democracy' Kulsoom Nawaz at London funeral

Emotional tribute to 'mother of democracy' Kulsoom Nawaz at London funeral
PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award
Indo-US joint statement ‘inconsistent with diplomatic norms’

Indo-US joint statement ‘inconsistent with diplomatic norms’
Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible

Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible
PSO pays Rs8.45 bn as demurrages in five years

PSO pays Rs8.45 bn as demurrages in five years
Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28

Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28

World

Web Desk
September 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Daily horoscope for Friday, September 14, 2018

Daily horoscope for Friday, September 14, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

You might meet a real character today, especially an unusual female acquaintance. Or possibly, someone you already know will do something that amazes you.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Bosses and people in authority will surprise you by doing or saying something unexpected. Whatever happens might lead to greater freedom for you.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Unexpected opportunities to travel might fall in your lap today. This same surprise influence could highlight something unusual with publishing, the media, medicine and the law.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Make friends with your bank account today. Something unexpected regarding shared property, taxes, debt and the resources of others could catch you off guard.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Partnerships are unpredictable today. Someone might demand more freedom in the relationship (possibly you). Hold your finger up to see which way the wind is blowing.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your job might be interrupted by computer crashes, staff shortages, power outages or fire drills today. Your daily routine definitely will not flow as expected. (Stay light on your feet.)

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Parents should be extra vigilant about their children today, because this is an accident-prone day for your kids. However, it’s also a very creative day. Anything could happen.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Minor accidents at home are likely today. Small appliances might break down, or breakages could occur. Surprise company might knock at your door.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is an accident-prone day for you, so be extra careful. Pay attention to everything you say and do. (You might meet someone who is unusual.)

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Guard your possessions and cash against loss and theft today, because anything might happen. Keep your wits about you so that you have no regrets later.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might find that your mood changes suddenly today and that you’re given

to impulsive, unexpected behavior. Perhaps you’re seeking more freedom or you want a little adventure.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

This is a restless day for you. (You have that feeling you’re waiting for the other shoe to drop.) Keep your head down and your powder dry. Surprising situations might occur around you, which is why you should remain calm and collected.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Fires, explosions erupt in multiple US towns near Boston

Fires, explosions erupt in multiple US towns near Boston
Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body
Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28

Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28
Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible

Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible
Load More load more

Spotlight

Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi

Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi
Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims

Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims
Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Photos & Videos

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final
Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?