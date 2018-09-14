Daily horoscope for Friday, September 14, 2018

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

You might meet a real character today, especially an unusual female acquaintance. Or possibly, someone you already know will do something that amazes you.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Bosses and people in authority will surprise you by doing or saying something unexpected. Whatever happens might lead to greater freedom for you.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Unexpected opportunities to travel might fall in your lap today. This same surprise influence could highlight something unusual with publishing, the media, medicine and the law.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Make friends with your bank account today. Something unexpected regarding shared property, taxes, debt and the resources of others could catch you off guard.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Partnerships are unpredictable today. Someone might demand more freedom in the relationship (possibly you). Hold your finger up to see which way the wind is blowing.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your job might be interrupted by computer crashes, staff shortages, power outages or fire drills today. Your daily routine definitely will not flow as expected. (Stay light on your feet.)

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Parents should be extra vigilant about their children today, because this is an accident-prone day for your kids. However, it’s also a very creative day. Anything could happen.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Minor accidents at home are likely today. Small appliances might break down, or breakages could occur. Surprise company might knock at your door.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is an accident-prone day for you, so be extra careful. Pay attention to everything you say and do. (You might meet someone who is unusual.)

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Guard your possessions and cash against loss and theft today, because anything might happen. Keep your wits about you so that you have no regrets later.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might find that your mood changes suddenly today and that you’re given

to impulsive, unexpected behavior. Perhaps you’re seeking more freedom or you want a little adventure.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

This is a restless day for you. (You have that feeling you’re waiting for the other shoe to drop.) Keep your head down and your powder dry. Surprising situations might occur around you, which is why you should remain calm and collected.