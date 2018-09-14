Fri September 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
No increase in power, gas tariffs

No increase in power, gas tariffs
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Pakistan wants more social development from China's 'Belt and Road'

Pakistan wants more social development from China's 'Belt and Road'
Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body
Fires, explosions erupt in multiple US towns near Boston

Fires, explosions erupt in multiple US towns near Boston
PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award
Flight carrying Kulsoom Nawaz’s body departs for Pakistan

Flight carrying Kulsoom Nawaz’s body departs for Pakistan
Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible

Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible
Farooq Sattar quits MQM-P Rabita body

Farooq Sattar quits MQM-P Rabita body
Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28

Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28

World

AFP
September 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Fires, explosions erupt in multiple US towns near Boston

NEW YORK: Mass evacuations from US towns north of Boston were underway Thursday after dozens of fires and suspected gas explosions erupted, police said, leaving at least six injuries.

Massachusetts State Police said they had responded to 70 reports of fires, explosions and the smell of gas in a widespread zone encompassing the east coast towns of Lawrence, Andover and North Andover.

"Gas lines are currently being depressurized," police said on Twitter, adding that "it will take some time."

"Numerous evacuations of neighborhoods where there are gas odors are underway," police said. "Far too early to speculate on cause. Joint investigation will be conducted when situation is stabilized."

Authorities were to cut power to thousands of meters, police said, and residents in all three towns with utilities service from Columbia Gas had been asked to evacuate immediately.

In a release dated Thursday the company had said it would "be upgrading natural gas lines in neighborhoods across the state."

The mayor of Lawrence additionally requested that all those living in the southern zone of his town leave their homes ahead of the planned power shutdown.

Lawrence General Hospital was treating six patients injured in the gas explosions, and two of them were in critical condition.

"We continue to prepare for multiple casualties," the hospital said.

Red Cross centers were open to shelter evacuees while Lawrence public schools were to shutter Friday.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said in a statement he was "actively monitoring the situation," urging "residents to heed instructions from local officials."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body
Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28

Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28
Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible

Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible
Syria war has killed more than 360 000: monitor

Syria war has killed more than 360 000: monitor
Load More load more

Spotlight

Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi

Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi
Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims

Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims
Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Photos & Videos

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final
Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?