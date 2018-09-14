



NEW DELHI: Former skipper of Indian cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, has revealed the reason behind his decision to quit the captaincy of limited-overs format.

Dhoni reveals why he left captaincy

Speaking at an event in Ranchi, Dhoni said that he wanted to give the enough time to a new captain Virat Kohli to build his team for the 2019 ICC World Cup,which is scheduled to be held in England and Wales.

"I resigned from captaincy because I wanted the new captain (Virat Kohli) to get enough time for preparing a team before the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2019," Dhoni, who led India to 2011 World Cup triumph," said.

Indian wicket keeper batsman quit the ODI and T20I captaincy in January 2017 to hand over the reign to Kohli. Dhoni believed that his decision was a timely one as it gave Kohli more than two years to build his team.

