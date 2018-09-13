PM seeks 'comprehensive' plan to utilize railways land for revenue generation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the Ministry of Railways to devise a comprehensive plan for launching anti-encroachment drive and utilizing railways land for generating revenues.

The prime minister said that the plan be shared with him within fifteen days.

The order came when Railways Minister Sheikh Rashed Ahmed met the prime minister and briefed him about the functioning of the railway.

Secretary Railways briefed the Prime Minister in detail about Pakistan Railways and various measures being taken for turn-around of the organization into a sustainable and profitable venture.

He also apprised the Prime Minister about the issue of thousand of acres of encroached land of Pakistan Railways worth billions of rupees.