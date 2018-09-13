Thu September 13, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 13, 2018

COAS Gen. Bajwa, British HC discuss regional security

Rawalpindi: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, Inter Services Public Relations said Thursday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including regional security situation were discussed.

The visiting dignitary also pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.

