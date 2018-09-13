COAS Gen. Bajwa, British HC discuss regional security

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rawalpindi: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, Inter Services Public Relations said Thursday.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including regional security situation were discussed.
The visiting dignitary also pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.
