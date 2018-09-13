Thu September 13, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 13, 2018

Naval chief satisfied with operational preparedness

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Thursday while making an overall appraisal ofthe prevalent security environment, expressed his utmost confidence over operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy in the prevalent maritime challenges including security aspects.

The Naval Chief was chairing Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy, which concluded here at NavalHeadquarters, said a press release issued here by Directorate of Public Relations of Pakistan Navy.

The naval chief lauded the morale and motivation of troops at all levels.

Command and Staff Conference is the apex decision making body of Pakistan Navy in which all Chiefs of Staff, Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders undertake review of Pakistan Navy’s policies, plans and operational preparedness.

Detailed briefings on various ongoing and future Pakistan Navy projects and plans were given to Chief of the Naval Staff.

Special prayers and fateha were offered for Shuhada and national heroes including PN martyrs, who laid their precious lives in the line of duty.

The Naval Chief reaffirmed Pakistan Navy’s commitment towards “Green Pakistan” initiative of the government and directed the Commands to make every effort to protect our environment by Tree Plantation Campaigns.

