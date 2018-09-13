Thu September 13, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 13, 2018

BISP introducing new initiatives to support poverty stricken women

Islamabad: Benazir Income Support Programme is launching a food programme to deal with the issue of stunted growth of children, as per the goal of Pakistan’s new government and World Health Organization, stated Secretary BISP Omar Hamid Khan.

BISP is the largest social safety net of the country and it is also set to launch several new initiatives to support the poverty stricken women of the country.

Pakistan had a stunted growth rate of 44 percent of total children and 9.6 million children experienced chronic nutrition deprivation in 2016. The new government had also taken notice of the urgency of matter and committed to utilize all resources to reduce the rate of stunted growth in children.

Secretary BISP was informed that the set target for enrolment of children was achieved where 144,199 children have been enrolled under the Waseela-e-Taleem programme from January to September 2018 in Punjab region.

The Secretary appreciated the BISP team and hoped that the same performance will be continued ahead.

He BISP was on a official tour of regional office Punjab, where he reviewed the operational matters of the organization and urged the officials to deal with the complaints of beneficiaries in a better manner.

He also met the Women Leaders of BISP’s Waseela-e-Taleem programme and assured them of resolution of their issues.

The Secretary also said that BISP will soon launch a support fund for disabled children and unmarried girls of BISP beneficiaries.

He added that BISP will also launch small loans and skill development initiatives for BISP beneficiaries which will help the beneficiaries to graduate out of poverty and lead towards their economic empowerment.

