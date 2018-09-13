Shoaib Malik plays key role in defeating India: VVS Laxman

Former Indian batting legend VVS Laxman has encouraged Pakistani batsman Shoaib Malik to perform well against India during the upcoming Asia Cup cricket tournament.

"Yeah, the reason he does well against India is his experience, he is a good player of spin bowling because in the middle invariably India will look to attack with the spinners and they've got two quality risk spinners now in, Chahal and Kuldeep while Pakistan is evidently dependent on their opener Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam at number 3," he reportedly said.

"Shoaib Malik is someone who would look to play the anchor role because he has got ability to rotate the strike, play down the ground, taking easy singles," he added.

"But at the same time when he presses the accelerator, he can play the big shots and he has got abundance of experience and he is a champion as far as the wide ball is concerned," Laxman stated.

The tournament to be held between six nations is divided into two groups, A and B. Group A comprises Pakistan, India and Hong Kong, whereas Group B includes Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

The final of the Asia Cup will be played on Friday, September 28.