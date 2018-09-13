Kareena Kapoor Khan bags her own radio show

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who already has a lot in her kitty with magnanimous films like ‘Takht’, is all set to now host a radio show of her own.

Taking a cue from his director friend Karan Johar, the ‘Veere Di Wedding’ starlet can now interact with fans one-on-one via radio show on Ishq 104.8 FM.

A source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror: "Just like 'Calling Karan', this one too, on Ishq 104.8 FM, will give listeners a chance to interact with Kareena.”

The actress had some time back already discussed the idea with Johar before signing the contract.

Kareena, confirming the news after returning from vacations in Maldives, said, “I couldn’t have asked for a better start on this platform. I am doing my first radio show and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it."

Kareena’s show will air in December.