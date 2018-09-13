Thu September 13, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 13, 2018

Share

Marvel superheroes might get Indian counterpart in Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: After the last two Marvel movies ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Black Panther’ did exceedingly well at the box office with its superheroes going on to garner immense love from the global audience, the US-based film studios is hoping to find an Indian counterpart in legendary actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Speaking to Indian Express, a Marvel Studios’ representative informed that the production company might consider Shah Rukh Khan to play an upcoming Hollywood superhero.

Stephen Wacker (Vice President, Creative Development-Marvel) has stated that plans for creating more characters “with a real toehold in Indian culture” are on the cards, adding that “Marvel will try for authenticity that can go as far as finding Indian talent.”

Stephen said, “I think in the next few years Marvel is going to try to create characters with a real toehold in Indian culture."

“We want to find a way to create characters that have a home in this world so we can bring Indian culture to the core North American Marvel fan. Let them understand a different part of the world too. I think that’s going to be an exciting thing for Marvel. My hope is that the fan in India feels just as much part of the Marvel universe as some kid in New York.”

When inquired about who is most suitable to play the part, Stephen replied, “If we make Indian content, we have to put Shah Rukh Khan. He has to be in it.”

Shah Rukh Khan also starred in Indian sci-fi movie ‘Ra.One’ and is no novice in projecting a superhero onscreen. 

