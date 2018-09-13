Thu September 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI govt to impose new taxes of Rs400bn in mini-budget

PTI govt to impose new taxes of Rs400bn in mini-budget
The economics of influence

The economics of influence
Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg

Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg
PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award
Kulsoom Nawaz’s body to reach Lahore tomorrow

Kulsoom Nawaz’s body to reach Lahore tomorrow
Turkish FM to arrive in Pakistan on Thursday

Turkish FM to arrive in Pakistan on Thursday
FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
‘Name of Nawaz can’t be removed from PML-N’

‘Name of Nawaz can’t be removed from PML-N’
Avenfield verdict case: No criminal sentencing on assumptions: IHC

Avenfield verdict case: No criminal sentencing on assumptions: IHC
Pakistan committed to IP gas pipeline project, minister assures Iranian envoy

Pakistan committed to IP gas pipeline project, minister assures Iranian envoy

World

AFP
September 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Stormy Daniels to publish book on Trump affair in October

Washington: Adult film star Stormy Daniels said Wednesday she will publish an autobiography detailing her alleged affair with President Donald Trump in October, shortly before key US midterm elections.

Daniels, who says she had an affair with Trump in 2006, around the time that the reality television star´s wife Melania had given birth to their son Barron, said she would dedicate the tell-all -- entitled "Full Disclosure" -- to her young daughter.

"You really didn´t think I would hold anything back?" said Daniels on the ABC television show The View.

"I´m gonna write everything and include it and people can think what they want about me but at least it´s the truth -- it´s not like that they haven´t been thinking that about me anyway," she said.

Daniels said the book, due to hit the shelves on October 2, would fill in details that were cut from her interview with the CBS show 60 Minutes earlier this year.

"Everybody knows that a lot of the 60 minutes (interview) was cut down for time," she said. "There are things that I said in my interview that I really wanted people to know, that were very important to me, that I didn´t get to say."

She said she had been working on the book for about a decade, and it would recount details of her career in strip clubs and the pornographic movie industry.

She said that even though the book would be dedicated to her daughter, she would have to wait "until she is of a certain age" before allowing the girl to read it.

Trump has publicly denied the affair, although his personal lawyer Michael Cohen has pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations linked to hush money he paid Daniels through a front company.

The book is due out just over a month before the hotly contested midterms, and follows a slew of books that have revealed damning details about alleged chaos and in-fighting inside the Trump administration.

"It´s going to be a long three weeks until the book comes out for Donald Trump," said Michael Avenatti, Daniel´s lawyer, who appeared on the show with her.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

US: Gunman kills five people in California, then himself

US: Gunman kills five people in California, then himself
Leaked video shows Google execs troubled by Trump election

Leaked video shows Google execs troubled by Trump election
Daily horoscope for Thursday, September 13, 2018

Daily horoscope for Thursday, September 13, 2018
US says Saudi, UAE working to cut risks to Yemen civilians

US says Saudi, UAE working to cut risks to Yemen civilians
Load More load more

Spotlight

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise
Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record

Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record
Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations

Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations
What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

Photos & Videos

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final
Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari