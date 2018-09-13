US: Gunman kills five people in California, then himself

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Los Angeles: A man went on a shooting rampage in Bakersfield, California, killing five people including his wife, before taking his own life, a police spokesman told AFP.
"We have six deceased, one is the suspect and five are victims," said Lieutenant Mark King of the Kern County sheriff´s office said.
"We believe it´s possibly a domestic violence incident."
