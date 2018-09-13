Wed September 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
ISI stands out as world’s best intelligence agency: PM Khan

ISI stands out as world’s best intelligence agency: PM Khan
DPO Pakpattan issue: What happened during meeting at Punjab CM House?

DPO Pakpattan issue: What happened during meeting at Punjab CM House?
The scope and limits of ‘change’

The scope and limits of ‘change’
NFC award and budget deficits

NFC award and budget deficits
Imran Khan’s govt decides to present its own federal budget

Imran Khan’s govt decides to present its own federal budget
Turkish FM to arrive in Pakistan on Thursday

Turkish FM to arrive in Pakistan on Thursday
Nawaz had refused to sign parole request: sources

Nawaz had refused to sign parole request: sources
Statement attributed to Maryam Nawaz incorrect: PMLN

Statement attributed to Maryam Nawaz incorrect: PMLN

Maulana Tariq Jameel to lead funeral prayers of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

Maulana Tariq Jameel to lead funeral prayers of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz
Pakistan committed to IP gas pipeline project, minister assures Iranian envoy

Pakistan committed to IP gas pipeline project, minister assures Iranian envoy

World

REUTERS
September 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Hurricane Florence shifts south as Georgia and Carolinas hunker down

WILMINGTON: Fears about Hurricane Florence spread south on Wednesday, with Georgia declaring a state of emergency after officials in the Carolinas urged people to evacuate the coast ahead of the storm´s expected pounding winds and rain-driven floods.

Florence weakened slightly to a Category 3 storm on a five-step scale but had maximum sustained winds of 125 miles per hour (201 km per hour) as of 2 p. m. EDT (1800 GMT), down from 130 mph earlier in the day. Its trajectory showed its center most likely to strike the southern coast of North Carolina by late Thursday or early Friday, the National Hurricane Center said.

Updated NHC forecasts showed the storm lingering near the coast of the Carolinas, carrying days of heavy rains that could bring intense inland flooding from South Carolina to Virginia. Parts of North Carolina could get 40 inches (1 meter) of rain. Jeff Byard of the Federal Emergency Management Agency invoked a former boxing champion to warn residents that Florence would bring "a Mike Tyson punch to the Carolina coast."

"Heed the warnings," said Byard, adding there was "well over $20 billion" in FEMA´s disaster relief fund. Tens of thousands of homes and businesses could be flooded in North Carolina, Governor Roy Cooper warned. Georgia Governor Nathan Deal, concerned the storm would bring its devastation south, issued an emergency declaration for all 159 counties in his state.

More than 1 million people have been ordered to evacuate the coastlines of the Carolinas and Virginia. Duke Energy Corp expected between 25 percent and 75 percent of its 4 million customers would lose power in the Carolinas. Spokesman Howard Fowler said restoration could take "weeks instead of days," even though 20,000 workers, including crews from outside the area, were standing by.

The NHC said the first tropical storm-force winds of at least 39 mph (63 kph) would hit the region early on Thursday with the storm´s center reaching the coast Friday. GETTING READYEmergency preparations in the area included activating 2,800 National Guard troops in North Carolina, stockpiling food, setting up shelters, switching traffic patterns so that major roads led away from shore and securing 16 nuclear power reactors in the three-state region. Wilmington, North Carolina, just north of where the hurricane is expected to come ashore, was sunny around midday on Wednesday as the town appeared to be emptying.

"I´m not approaching Florence from fear or panic," said Brad Corpening, 35, who planned to ride out the storm in his boarded-up delicatessen in Wilmington. "It´s going to happen. We just need to figure out how to make it through. "Officials in New Hanover County, which includes Wilmington, have stockpiled enough food and water for 60,000 people for four days, along with more than 28,000 tarps.

Shelters in the city were filling and some people were being bused inland to Raleigh, even though some residents there were told they might have to evacuate because of flooding. "It´s going to be bad," said Woody White, chairman of the New Hanover County Commissioners. "But no matter how bad it´s going to be, it will pass and our job will be to rebuild this community together, and that´s what we´re going to do. "Even miles away from the Atlantic, North Carolina residents in low-lying areas are boarding up and emptying stores. "A lot of our storefronts are boarded up," said Lynn Davis, town manager for Belhaven which sits at sea level in northeastern North Carolina. "People are taking down awnings and U-Haul trucks have come in and take the entire contents of stores.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

9 dead, dozens hurt as driver rams into crowd in China

9 dead, dozens hurt as driver rams into crowd in China
Naz Shah wants PM Imran Khan to intervene in honour killing case of Briton

Naz Shah wants PM Imran Khan to intervene in honour killing case of Briton
Majority of French no longer see US as trusted ally: poll

Majority of French no longer see US as trusted ally: poll
´Hollywood East´ girds for real-life disaster film as storm nears

´Hollywood East´ girds for real-life disaster film as storm nears
Load More load more

Spotlight

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise
Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record

Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record
Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations

Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations
What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

Photos & Videos

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children