Social media mourns the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

KARACHI: Begum Kulsoom Nawaz who breathed her last in a London hospital today after protracted illness has left the nation in grief.

In grievance of her sad demise, the nation is remembering the former first lady for her bravery back in the time when she fought for democracy during Musharraf's regime.

Many have taken to lament her death as social media scrolls through memorable pictures and an unseen video showing spouse Nawaz Shareef talking to his unconscious wife before departing to Pakistan for imprisonment.

Kulsoom Nawaz was suffering from lymphoma (throat) cancer and was under treatment for the past several months at London's Harley Street Clinic, citing which, several had extended their doubts regarding her ailment.



The Sharif family has decided to bring back Begum Kulsoom's body to Pakistan for burial, sources told Geo.

"She will be laid to rest in Pakistan," they said.

