Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to get parole for Begum Kulsoom Nawaz funeral

LAHORE: Jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd.) Safdar will be granted parole for the funeral and burial of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, Geo reported.

Quoting Interior Ministry sources, Geo said that the three will be granted parole from the time of Begum Kulsoom’s funeral prayers till her burial, the sources said.

A request is necessary for parole to be granted, sources add.

Begun Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, passed away in a London hospital on Tuesday afternoon after prolong illness

The Sharif family has decided to bring back Begum Kulsoom's body to Pakistan for burial, sources told Geo.

"She will be laid to rest in Pakistan," they said.

Begum Kulsoom was under treatment at London’s Harley Street Clinic since June 2017. She was placed on life support last night as her health deteriorated.

Begum Kulsoom was diagnosed with lymphoma (throat) cancer in August 2017.