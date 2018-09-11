COAS Bajwa expresses heartfelt condolences on sad demise of Kulsoom Nawaz

Rawalpindi: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed his grief and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family on sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.



Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor shared the condolence message of the Army Chief on twitter.

The Army Chief also prayed for the departed soul. “May Allah bless the departed soul eternal peace at Heaven-Amen”, said COAS General Bajwa.