Fawad asks PBA to pay salaries to workers

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has asked the Pakistan Broadcasting Association (PBA) to make payments of salaries to workers.

A letter in this regard has been sent to PBA, in which the information and broadcasting minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain asked to resolve the issue of non-payment of salaries to working journalists and media workers within one week.

He said that the ministry has received a number of complaints from working journalists and media workers regarding non-payment of emoluments by employers, some of whom are renowned media houses.

He added that this issue has also been taken up by the Supreme Court.










