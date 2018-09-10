Fawad asks PBA to pay salaries to workers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has asked the Pakistan Broadcasting Association (PBA) to make payments of salaries to workers.
A letter in this regard has been sent to PBA, in which the information and broadcasting minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain asked to resolve the issue of non-payment of salaries to working journalists and media workers within one week.
He said that the ministry has received a number of complaints from working journalists and media workers regarding non-payment of emoluments by employers, some of whom are renowned media houses.
He added that this issue has also been taken up by the Supreme Court.
