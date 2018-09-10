Mon September 10, 2018
Pakistan denies FT report it is reviewing CPEC agreements

LHC issues arrest warrant of ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Abundance and scarcity
Dam donations
PM pushes ministry for early roll out of five mln low-cost housing plan

ECC puts off decision on gas price hike
PTI govt voicing our enemies on CPEC: Shehbaz Sharif

PM Imran Khan says will supervise Dams project himself
Fawad asks PBA to pay salaries to workers

PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 10, 2018

Fawad asks PBA to pay salaries to workers

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has asked the Pakistan Broadcasting Association (PBA) to make payments of salaries to workers.

A letter in this regard has been sent to PBA, in which the information and broadcasting minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain asked to resolve the issue of non-payment of salaries to working journalists and media workers within one week.

He said that the ministry has received a number of complaints from working journalists and media workers regarding non-payment of emoluments by employers, some of whom are renowned media houses.

He added that this issue has also been taken up by the Supreme Court.



