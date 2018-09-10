PM pushes ministry for early roll out of five mln low-cost housing plan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday gave a two-week deadline to the Ministry of Housing to finalise a comprehensive plan for early roll out of the ambitious plan for the construction of five million low-cost houses.

Chairing a meeting here at the PM Office to review progress on the project, promised by the party in its election manifesto, Imran Khan said he would personally look after the initiative to ensure smooth implementation of the project and removal of any administrative bottlenecks.

He asked the committee for finalization of its recommendations and formulation of a plan of action with definite time-lines for the launch of the ambitious housing program.

The prime minister had setup the committee last week, under the Secretary Housing and Works to study international models and to come up with a road-map, in consultation with experts and representatives of concerned departments.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said low-cost housing with all basic facilities and regularization of slums was the foremost priority of his government.

He said construction of affordable housing initiative would not only provide shelter to the homeless but would generate a huge economic activity by creating millions of jobs and boosting allied industries.

Secretary Housing briefed the Prime Minister about the present situation regarding the annual demand and shortfall of the housing sector.

He also identified various options regarding availability of land bank, raising of required finances through different sources and undertaking administrative and legal measures to encourage private sector and the foreign investors to undertake the initiative of construction of five million houses.

The Prime Minister said that besides the availability of vast state lands across the country, utilization of prime land of the state guest houses and other government owned accommodation and properties in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone could generate billions of rupees for the Housing Scheme.

He directed the committee to finalize recommendations and come up with a comprehensive plan of action for early roll out of the Program.