Sun September 09, 2018
Ban cheese imports? Pakistan discusses outside-the-box ideas to avoid IMF bailout

The abandoned Article 27

Pakistan of the poor

Surrendering to bigots

AIG vows to take action against 'black sheep' in Karachi police

Saudi info minister concludes Pakistan visit

Democracy flourishing in Pakistan, says Gen Bajwa

PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16

Saudi, Chinese ministers call on PM Imran Khan

Islamabad anti-encroachment drive: 20 buildings demolished

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 10, 2018

KARACHI: Newly appointed additional inspector general (AIG)  Amir Ahmed Shaikh on Sunday said that "black sheep" in the police department will not be tolerated any more.

Chairing a high-level meeting, which was a part of "radical changes" to the city's security set up, Shaikh said black sheep in the police department has become intolerable, adding that  a mere 100 or so "black sheep  giving bad name to a police force comprising 36,000 personnel".

AIG further said they were given ample time to mend their ways, adding such black sheep in the police will not be tolerated any more, the meeting was attended by DIGs, SSPs and officers.

AIG Shaikh,  who has recently replaced Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, announced that he will "empower" the SIOs (Station Investigation Officers) of police stations across Karachi, and   provide them computers and other  advanced tools for strengthening and improving their performance.

Furthermore, the AIG issued directives to set up investigation units in order to improve the investigation process of the police, adding  that every investigation officer will be given three to four investigation cases within a month.

While every raid party will include eight to 10 policemen from a police station, he added.

Shaikh promised that interrogation rooms with international standards would also be setup in each district of Karachi within next three months.

