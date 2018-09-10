AIG vows to take action against 'black sheep' in Karachi police

KARACHI: Newly appointed additional inspector general (AIG) Amir Ahmed Shaikh on Sunday said that "black sheep" in the police department will not be tolerated any more.



Chairing a high-level meeting, which was a part of "radical changes" to the city's security set up, Shaikh said black sheep in the police department has become intolerable, adding that a mere 100 or so "black sheep giving bad name to a police force comprising 36,000 personnel".

AIG further said they were given ample time to mend their ways, adding such black sheep in the police will not be tolerated any more, the meeting was attended by DIGs, SSPs and officers.

AIG Shaikh, who has recently replaced Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, announced that he will "empower" the SIOs (Station Investigation Officers) of police stations across Karachi, and provide them computers and other advanced tools for strengthening and improving their performance.

Furthermore, the AIG issued directives to set up investigation units in order to improve the investigation process of the police, adding that every investigation officer will be given three to four investigation cases within a month.

While every raid party will include eight to 10 policemen from a police station, he added.



Shaikh promised that interrogation rooms with international standards would also be setup in each district of Karachi within next three months.