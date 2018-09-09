Saudi info minister concludes Pakistan visit

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Information Minister Dr Awwad Bin Saleh Al-Awwad Sunday termed his three-day visit to Pakistan as very fruitful during which he met with the top leadership of the country.

Talking to media at the Noor Khan Airbase before departure to Saudi Arabia, he said that he had very fruitful and positive discussions with Pakistani dignitaries during his visit.

He said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were enjoying unique andspecial relationship, expressing the hope that his trip to thisbrotherly country would further strengthen these ties.

He said Pakistan Saudi Arabia have agreed to jointly work for progress and prosperity of people.

Pakistan was a brotherly country.

Not only both governments but also people enjoying the cordial relations.

He hoped further strengthening and cementing Pak-Saudi relations during the tenure of newly elected government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

He thanked Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain for inviting him to visit Pakistan.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Additional Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Shafqat Jalil and other high ranking officials were present at the airbase to see the visiting dignitaries off.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Information andBroadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that the visit of Saudiinformation Minister to Pakistan would boost cordial relation betweenthe two brotherly Islamic countries.

He said that both the countries were willing to promote cooperation.

Since new government has assumed power in Pakistan, so this visit would help the Saudi administration to know about it.

He said that Saudi Arabia had also been interested in promoting people topeople contact and the visiting minister had also held meetings with different people.

The delegation headed by Saudi Information Minister Dr Awwad comprised Advisor to Saudi Information Minister, Fahim Bin Hamid Al Khalid met with Pakistani dignitaries.

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Maliki was also present in the meetings.

The delegation discussed matters of mutual interest with President Arif-ur-Rehman Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan,Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri.