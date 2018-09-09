Islamabad anti-encroachment drive: 20 buildings demolished

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry says that 20 buildings have been demolished in the capital city of Islamabad during an ongoing anti-encroachment drive.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the minister said that the operation completed at 6pm, clearing 2 kilometers of stretch from illegal buildings.

He said that land worth six to eight billion has been cleared in the federal capital.

The information minister further said that debris would be cleared within seven days and operation would continue on Monday against the remaining illegal plazas.

“Update on Islamabad anti encroachment drive: 20 buildings demolished... 10 left. Operation completed at 6 pm. 2 kms stretch cleared. Six to eight billion Rs Property cleared, Debris to be cleared within 7 days. Operation to continue tomorrow inside the city again illegal plazas,” Fawad tweeted.