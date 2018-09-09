Sun September 09, 2018
Web Desk
September 9, 2018

Whoever comes here, we have to look after them: Mahira Khan on Afghan refugees

PESHAWAR: Pakistan’s favorite Mahira Khan has recently been making headlines after she joined hands with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to lend a hand to the Afghan refugees residing in Pakistan.

During an interview with Talat Hussain on Geo News, the 33-year-old actor revealed how some of the comments she received online were questioning why the Afghan refugees should be provided with assistance when Pakistan itself is ensnared with problems. The megastar went on to reply to their concerns saying:

“The thing is that, this is our country and our home. We’ve been very good hosts, so whoever comes here, we have to look after them. We can’t be indifferent to them.”

The Raees starlet  also went on to state why this was a cause closest to her heart. 

“There are many causes which you voluntarily choose but this cause chose me. I am very grateful for it. I wanted to do it. When one actually goes on ground you realize the real genuine issues of the refugees.”

She said : “When you hear such powerful stories only then one would be able to tell about it. It’s a huge thing. This is the issue which must be highlighted. If I could get two seconds of the extra time and what I am saying goes through. My work is done.”

Earlier, the actor had taken to Instagram to share her trip to the Afghan refugee camps in Karachi saying: “A lot of times my job has allowed me to witness days and moments that humble me. Today was one of those days. Today I’m also proud to say that my country is one of the most generous countries of the world.”

A lot of times my job has allowed me to witness days and moments that humble me. Today was one of those days. Today I’m also proud to say that my country is one of the most generous countries of the world. The Government and people of Pakistan – with the support of the international community – have been generously hosting Afghan refugees for nearly forty years. Since 2002, around 4.3 million Afghan refugees have returned back to Afghanistan under the largest voluntary return programme in the world. The UN refugee agency has been closely working with the Government of Pakistan and other partners to ensure that the rights of refugees are fully protected. Pakistan continues to host 1.39 million Afghan refugees. You may ask, why should we care? We must care because more than half of the refugees are kids. A lot of them came unaccompanied, without their mothers or fathers.. a lot of them were even born here. They are our future, every child in the world is. No one chooses to be a refugee. No one chooses to leave their home. #unhcrpakistan #UNHCR @unhcrpakistan

