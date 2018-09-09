Whoever comes here, we have to look after them: Mahira Khan on Afghan refugees

PESHAWAR: Pakistan’s favorite Mahira Khan has recently been making headlines after she joined hands with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to lend a hand to the Afghan refugees residing in Pakistan.



During an interview with Talat Hussain on Geo News, the 33-year-old actor revealed how some of the comments she received online were questioning why the Afghan refugees should be provided with assistance when Pakistan itself is ensnared with problems. The megastar went on to reply to their concerns saying:

“The thing is that, this is our country and our home. We’ve been very good hosts, so whoever comes here, we have to look after them. We can’t be indifferent to them.”

The Raees starlet also went on to state why this was a cause closest to her heart.

“There are many causes which you voluntarily choose but this cause chose me. I am very grateful for it. I wanted to do it. When one actually goes on ground you realize the real genuine issues of the refugees.”

She said : “When you hear such powerful stories only then one would be able to tell about it. It’s a huge thing. This is the issue which must be highlighted. If I could get two seconds of the extra time and what I am saying goes through. My work is done.”

Earlier, the actor had taken to Instagram to share her trip to the Afghan refugee camps in Karachi saying: “A lot of times my job has allowed me to witness days and moments that humble me. Today was one of those days. Today I’m also proud to say that my country is one of the most generous countries of the world.”







