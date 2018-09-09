Sun September 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams

Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams
The abandoned Article 27

The abandoned Article 27
Pakistan of the poor

Pakistan of the poor
Surrendering to bigots

Surrendering to bigots
Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy

Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy
Dr Arif Alvi takes oath today

Dr Arif Alvi takes oath today
Punjab cabinet to keep good projects of previous govt

Punjab cabinet to keep good projects of previous govt
PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16

PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16
PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

She called 1,000 times to be in 'Bharat': Salman Khan takes a dig at Priyanka for abrupt exit

Despite it being a while since Priyanka Chopra called it quits with the upcoming Bollywood film ‘Bharat’, lead actor Salman Khan has still not let go of her decision of making a hasty exit.

In spite of the project’s director Ali Abbas Zafar taking Priyanka’s decision to quit on a lighter note, Khan is still somewhat fumed, with his latest sarcastic comment claiming that the Quantico starlet had called his sister and Zafar, a thousand times to be part of the film.

“She called up Arpita 1,000 times, saying ‘I want to work with Salman’, she also called up the director and said – ‘See, if you can get me something in this film’,” stated Salman.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan megastar had taken a jab at the international icon earlier as well duing the launch event of the 12th season of Bigg Boss where he stated: ““It was sweet of her to let us know 5 days before the start of our shooting schedule.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Shahid and Mira Kapoor return home from hospital with their new bundle of joy

Shahid and Mira Kapoor return home from hospital with their new bundle of joy

Sania Mirza celebrates last month of pregnancy in her #NotABabyShower party

Sania Mirza celebrates last month of pregnancy in her #NotABabyShower party

Cricket captain Sarfraz all praises for Pakistan’s revived cinema

Cricket captain Sarfraz all praises for Pakistan’s revived cinema
Brief, angry confrontation in New York pits Nicki Minaj against Cardi B

Brief, angry confrontation in New York pits Nicki Minaj against Cardi B
Load More load more

Spotlight

Huawei’s new nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection

Huawei’s new nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection
Birthday boy Buttler puts England in command of India finale

Birthday boy Buttler puts England in command of India finale
Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Brief, angry confrontation in New York pits Nicki Minaj against Cardi B

Brief, angry confrontation in New York pits Nicki Minaj against Cardi B

Photos & Videos

Shahid and Mira Kapoor return home from hospital with their new bundle of joy

Shahid and Mira Kapoor return home from hospital with their new bundle of joy

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use