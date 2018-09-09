She called 1,000 times to be in 'Bharat': Salman Khan takes a dig at Priyanka for abrupt exit

Despite it being a while since Priyanka Chopra called it quits with the upcoming Bollywood film ‘Bharat’, lead actor Salman Khan has still not let go of her decision of making a hasty exit.

In spite of the project’s director Ali Abbas Zafar taking Priyanka’s decision to quit on a lighter note, Khan is still somewhat fumed, with his latest sarcastic comment claiming that the Quantico starlet had called his sister and Zafar, a thousand times to be part of the film.

“She called up Arpita 1,000 times, saying ‘I want to work with Salman’, she also called up the director and said – ‘See, if you can get me something in this film’,” stated Salman.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan megastar had taken a jab at the international icon earlier as well duing the launch event of the 12th season of Bigg Boss where he stated: ““It was sweet of her to let us know 5 days before the start of our shooting schedule.”