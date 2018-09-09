She called 1,000 times to be in 'Bharat': Salman Khan takes a dig at Priyanka for abrupt exit

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Despite it being a while since Priyanka Chopra called it quits with the upcoming Bollywood film ‘Bharat’, lead actor Salman Khan has still not let go of her decision of making a hasty exit.
In spite of the project’s director Ali Abbas Zafar taking Priyanka’s decision to quit on a lighter note, Khan is still somewhat fumed, with his latest sarcastic comment claiming that the Quantico starlet had called his sister and Zafar, a thousand times to be part of the film.
“She called up Arpita 1,000 times, saying ‘I want to work with Salman’, she also called up the director and said – ‘See, if you can get me something in this film’,” stated Salman.
The Bajrangi Bhaijaan megastar had taken a jab at the international icon earlier as well duing the launch event of the 12th season of Bigg Boss where he stated: ““It was sweet of her to let us know 5 days before the start of our shooting schedule.”
Despite it being a while since Priyanka Chopra called it quits with the upcoming Bollywood film ‘Bharat’, lead actor Salman Khan has still not let go of her decision of making a hasty exit.
In spite of the project’s director Ali Abbas Zafar taking Priyanka’s decision to quit on a lighter note, Khan is still somewhat fumed, with his latest sarcastic comment claiming that the Quantico starlet had called his sister and Zafar, a thousand times to be part of the film.
“She called up Arpita 1,000 times, saying ‘I want to work with Salman’, she also called up the director and said – ‘See, if you can get me something in this film’,” stated Salman.
The Bajrangi Bhaijaan megastar had taken a jab at the international icon earlier as well duing the launch event of the 12th season of Bigg Boss where he stated: ““It was sweet of her to let us know 5 days before the start of our shooting schedule.”
Comments