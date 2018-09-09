Sun September 09, 2018
Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams

The abandoned Article 27

History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy

Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today

Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad

PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16

PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz

Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

World

Web Desk
September 9, 2018

Share

Daily horoscope for Sunday, September 9, 2018

What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

This is a social day. Enjoy schmoozing with partners and close friends. However, avoid making important decisions and commitments.

Don’t volunteer for anything.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Work quietly at your own pace, preferably alone or behind the scenes. It’s a good day to seek out some peace and quiet. Avoid important decisions.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

You’ll enjoy schmoozing with others today, especially in group situations (classes, casual coffee klatches, meetings or large conferences). However, don’t agree to anything important.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

You’re in the limelight now, especially in the eyes of bosses, parents and teachers.

They’re impressed with you. Nevertheless, don’t volunteer for anything or agree to important decisions.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

You want a change of scenery, which is why you feel restless today. You want adventure and something different to happen.

That’s fine, but be cautious about making spontaneous decisions.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a poor day to decide how to share or divide anything important. Avoid final arrangements about inheritances, shared property and such.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You need to get more sleep. Right now, the Sun is as far away from your sign as it gets all year, and the Sun is your source of energy. (Go to bed.)

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Despite your desire to be more efficient and effective right now (which is a good thing), today it’s tough. Lower your expectations.

Postpone important decisions.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a wildly, wonderfully creative day! You’re in touch with your muse, and you’re thinking outside of the box. Don’t spend money on anything other than personal food.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Family discussions will be warm and friendly today; however, don’t agree to anything important, because you will simply have to change or backpedal.

Keep things light.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your imagination is strong today, and you’re tuned to creative, intuitive ideas. Just write them down and see how they look tomorrow. They might fly, but they might not.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

You’re focused on money, cash flow and earnings now. This is a good thing except for today, which is a very fuzzy, hazy day.

Avoid shopping or making important decisions.

Don’t spend money on anything except on personal food.

